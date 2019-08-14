ADELAIDE W. HENLEY (Age 107)
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 made her transition surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Benjamin III, Lyn (Barbara); grandchildren, Todd, Christopher, Lorilyn Henley, Michelle Anderson; great-grandchildren, Nina Freeman, Jordan Anderson, Jayden Lawson; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St. NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Home