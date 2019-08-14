The Washington Post

ADELAIDE HENLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADELAIDE HENLEY.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
924 Madison St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
924 Madison St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ADELAIDE W. HENLEY (Age 107)  

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 made her transition surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Benjamin III, Lyn (Barbara); grandchildren, Todd, Christopher, Lorilyn Henley, Michelle Anderson; great-grandchildren, Nina Freeman, Jordan Anderson, Jayden Lawson; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St. NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Home

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.