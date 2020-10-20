ADELE BUCKHANTZ

Devoted and loving wife of 66 years to her high school sweetheart Robert Buckhantz (deceased. 2015); beloved sister of Geraldine Adelman (deceased. 2003); mother of Terri Powell (Tom Kenny), Nancy Kolker (Gary) and Steven Buckhantz (Shelley Lawrence); unabashedly proud grandmother of Kim, Michael (Angela), Stacey and Brian Powell and Thomas, Courtney, and Kelly Kolker, and great-grandmother of Keaton Powell. Born to Sol and Dorothy Adelman on September 17, 1928 in Washington, DC and raised in Arlington, Virginia. Attended George Washington University. Played an integral role in the family's building business, Town and Country Developers, where she led the design and decoration of different real estate projects. She also created Dell and Daughters, a building venture in Arlington, Virginia. She was known for her impeccable taste and ability to shop for hours in high heels - never too tired to "throw an eye" and never compromising style for comfort. A collector of fine antiques and a savvy business negotiator, she also created Del's Antiques and managed high-end estate sales in the D.C. Metropolitan area. Mimi was a connoisseur of foreign languages and was fluent in French, Spanish and enough Yiddish to be dangerous. Above all, Mimi worshipped her children and grandchildren. She was the center of their universe and anyone who knew this family understood that well. Her memory will live on through her whole family, friends, and everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Funeral service will be private.