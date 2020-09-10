ADELE FRIEDMAN

ADELE FAYE FRIEDMAN (Rodman)
Adele Faye Friedman (Rodman) passed away on September 9, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was born December 25, 1918 during the pandemic and died 101 years later of natural causes. She was the devoted wife of the late Leon Friedman. She is survived by her loving children Linda Goldberg (Charles) and Marc Friedman (Brenda), her adoring grandchildren Jill Goldberg (Jeffrey Attman), Sherri White (Christopher), Michael Friedman and Erica Goldberg (Scott), her cherished great grandsons Matthew White, Dylan White and the "baby" two year old Jackson Goldberg, and her sisters Ruth Richmond (late Nelson) and Sandra Rodman. She was predeceased by her parents Jacob and Anna Rodman and her sister Sylvia Rodman.Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. Funeral services are private. Check Sol Levinson Website for virtual funeral instructions.