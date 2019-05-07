

ADELE MANVELL



Of Alexandria, VA passed away on May 4, 2019. Adele was born on September 28, 1938 in Alexandria to Arthur and Helena Manvell.

After high school, Adele started a career at the Department of Justice. She worked as a data analyst for the Antitrust Division for the Department of Justice for more than 40 years, retiring in 1996.

Adele is survived by her niece and nephews, Michael Edwards, Clara Fox, Patrick Teppett, Margaret (Craig) Bonnema, Mary (Car) Wood and Robert Vanaman.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, Arlington, VA with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.