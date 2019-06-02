ADELE SYLVESTRE BONNE-ANNEE PASSADE
On Thursday, May 23, 2019 of Potomac, Maryland, New York City and Haiti. Daughter of the late Eloda and Tholeme. Beloved mother of Rhody (Mary), Adeline, Richard, Bernadette (Hassane), Jean-Baptiste (aka John) (Sabine), the late Yolette (aka Nancy) and Margaret; devoted aunt, grandmother and great grandmother; sister of Tholuvia, Marthe, Montaleme, the late Therese and Eloise. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Friday June 21, 2019 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guest book at