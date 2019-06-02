The Washington Post

ADELE PASSADE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADELE PASSADE.
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ADELE SYLVESTRE BONNE-ANNEE PASSADE  

On Thursday, May 23, 2019 of Potomac, Maryland, New York City and Haiti. Daughter of the late Eloda and Tholeme. Beloved mother of Rhody (Mary), Adeline, Richard, Bernadette (Hassane), Jean-Baptiste (aka John) (Sabine), the late Yolette (aka Nancy) and Margaret; devoted aunt, grandmother and great grandmother; sister of Tholuvia, Marthe, Montaleme, the late Therese and Eloise. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Friday June 21, 2019 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. where services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment in Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.