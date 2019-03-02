ADELE SHAPIRO

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADELE SHAPIRO.

 

ADELE SHAPIRO  

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Adele Shapiro of Rockville, Maryland died at the age of 79. Adele was the beloved wife of Steven Shapiro for 59 years. She is survived by her husband; their three children, Alan (Rose Ann), Robert (Jodi), and Andrea; and four grandchildren, Sam, John, Darren, and Jeremy. Adele worked as a secretary. She enjoyed gardening; watching her children and grandchildren play sports; and, most of all, her cats. A graveside funeral service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society: P.O. Box 1543, Centreville, Virginia 20122-1543. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Funeral Home
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details