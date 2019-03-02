ADELE SHAPIRO
On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Adele Shapiro of Rockville, Maryland died at the age of 79. Adele was the beloved wife of Steven Shapiro for 59 years. She is survived by her husband; their three children, Alan (Rose Ann), Robert (Jodi), and Andrea; and four grandchildren, Sam, John, Darren, and Jeremy. Adele worked as a secretary. She enjoyed gardening; watching her children and grandchildren play sports; and, most of all, her cats. A graveside funeral service will be held at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Little Buddies Adoption and Humane Society: P.O. Box 1543, Centreville, Virginia 20122-1543. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.