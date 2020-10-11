1/1
ADELE WAGGAMAN
1919 - 2020
ADELE HARMAN WAGGAMAN  
Adele Harman Waggaman gently passed away September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC, just short of her 101st birthday. Adele was born October 21, 1919, in Orange, NJ, the second child of Lillien and Archer Harman. She was the widow of Robert Waggaman, who died in 1981. She was a member of the Chevy Chase Club and the Sulgrave Club, as well as the Edgartown (MA)Yacht Club. Charity work included stints as chair of the DC chapter of Recording for the Blind and the first female head Trustee of the St. John's Child Development Center in Washington.Adele led by dignified example. She didn't sweat the small stuff, was someone who truly grasped what mattered in life.In addition to 16 grand and stepgrandchildren and two great granddaughters, Adele is survived by her sons Alexander Welles of Seattle, WA and Edgartown, MA, Arnold Welles of Greenwich, CT and Edgartown, David LeBreton of Dedham, MA and Edgartown, her daughter Victoria Knopes of Chevy Chase, MD and Edgartown, her stepson MacKenzie Waggaman of Mt. Washington, MA and her sister Elizabeth Brainard of Marion, MA. A son, William Waggaman, died in 2018. A memorial celebration will take place next summer. Donations in her memory can be made to the Martha's Vineyard Museum, with "Cooke House Legacy Gardens" on the memo line. 151 Lagoon Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
