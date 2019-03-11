On Saturday, March 9, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Smith; devoted mother of Stuart (Janet) Smith, Joanne (Martin) Severe; cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of four. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva on Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the home of Joanne and Martin Severe. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.