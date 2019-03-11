ADELINE D. SMITH

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADELINE D. SMITH.

 

Adeline D. Smith  

On Saturday, March 9, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Smith; devoted mother of Stuart (Janet) Smith, Joanne (Martin) Severe; cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of four. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva on Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the home of Joanne and Martin Severe. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Funeral Home
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 11, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.