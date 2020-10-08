DONOHUE-McDONALD Adeline Louise Donohue-McDonald "Nina" Of Alexandria, VA died, quite honestly, unexpectedly, on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Holyoke, MA, she was the daughter of Michael and Adeline (O'Neil) Donohue. A graduate of Holyoke Catholic High and Salve Regina University, Nina began her career as Salve's Director of Student Activities. In that role, she perfected party planning, establishing that food is not an afterthought and there are 165 cups of beer in a ½ keg. For this, and her strong support of education for women, she was honored with the 2011 Annual Alumni Achievement Award. From there she moved to Boston's North End. She discovered the neighborhood past time of "leaning out" her window during the summer saints parades. She began working for SMH Bar Review, quickly rising to serve as Vice President of Operations. On a trip to Bermuda, Nina met her first husband David Walpole from England. Irish/UK relations improved greatly because of their strong bond. Upon his sudden death she moved to Washington, DC to be with her sisters. Soon thereafter she met Tom McDonald at his 40th birthday at The Four Seasons. After a whirlwind romance, the deal was sealed at Holyoke's Nick's Nest Hotdog Stand. (Niece Bligh gets the assist because she wanted to be a flower girl and wear the Nordstrom red shoes!) They were married less than a year later in May of 1993. The arrival of her sons, Declan and Griffin both surprised and delighted her (most of the time!). Nina and Tom's home was the spot to find a listening ear, unlimited love and a full refrigerator. Nina was recognized as a second-mother, firm guiding light, and teacher of the rules of civility to all. She shared her love of parties by opening their home to the neighborhood cul-de-sac on Cinco de Mayo, 4th of July, and the "End of Summer/First Day of School" Gala. She was also known for her sage and occasionally unwarranted advice, including "never complain about your spouse because it makes your judgement look bad" or "don't let the truth get in the way of a good story." Finally, Nina wasn't so much into cooking, but for "assembling" delicious 5-ingredient dinners. Her table was impeccably set and, at the end of the meal, serving plates would be cleared first and dishes were never stacked. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; two "better-than-average" sons, Declan of Arlington and Griffin of Alexandria; her siblings, their spouses; "her favorite nieces and nephews" and so many friends that we can't name because the newspaper would run out of ink. The Jefferson Funeral Chapel at 5755 Castlewellan Drive in Alexandria, VA is in charge of funeral arrangements. An Irish Wake will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m.; the funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions the service will be streamed at jefferesonfuneralchapel.com
for those who can't attend. Burial will be in the Agawam Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to willpowerfoundation.org
