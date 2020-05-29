ADELINE JUNE MAZUR
Adeline June Mazur, 93, passed away from natural causes at home, Sunday, May 24, 2020.Though she suffered from dementia in her latter years, she had a quick wit, keen intellect and lived her life to the fullest. She was born Adeline June (for her birth month) Garfield in Chicago, IL., June 3, 1926. She met my father, Dr. Jacob Mazur while a student at University of Chicago. They relocated to the Washington DC area in 1961 and she completed her Masters in Social Work, at Howard University, in the late 1960's. Though these were times of racial unrest, Adeline treated everyone with warmth and kindness, and so was naturally well received at the predominantly black university. She lived by the golden rule, "do unto others as you would have them done unto you," and "all people are created equally." She was an exemplar of human kindness and devoted most of her life helping disadvantaged children in the metro D.C. area. Though short in stature, her voice was loud, especially advocating for herself and others. At weddings as clergy exclaimed "I now pronounce you man & wife" she'd immediately shout to correct, "Husband and wife!" I recall while living in NYC taking her to an off-Broadway show. We shared our table with a rowdy group of bikers and mom would have none of it. She insisted under no uncertain terms they sit and stay quiet, which induced numerous, yes ma'am's and apologies! She was kind hearted and open minded; determined to make the world a better place. Her kindness and sense of altruism has always made me proud. Her legacy is of treating all people equally, with dignity, respect, and good will. Adeline is survived by her son Dr. Jon Mazur, and 3 granddaughters Rachel, Sarah, and Olivia. Services: Services will be held privately at Temple Beth Abraham Cemetery and at the convenience of the family. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Adeline's loving name, may do so to Save The Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825, or visit them online at www.savethechildren.org. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St, Nashua, NH., has been placed in charge of arrangements. (603)883-3401. "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.