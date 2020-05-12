Adell Clyde Wright Bell
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on April 30, 2020 at age 95. Born December 21, 1924 to George T. Wright and Mary B. (Thornton) Wright of Danville, VA. Predeceased by husband, Andrew Bell Jr. and brother, Rev. G. Thomas Wright. She is survived by daughter, Valerie Bell Youmans, son, Andrew Bell III, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Adell was a sweet soul whose warmth, humor, and smile brightened those around her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Word of God Community Church. Please view and sign the guestbook at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/brentwood-md/adell-bell-9169402