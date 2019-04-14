ADELLA BRENNEMAN

On Monday, April 8, 2019, Adella Bradley Brenneman of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away peacefully at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Brenneman; mother of Lynne B. Watkins (Francis) and Robin B. Rudden (Aric); grandmother of Sarah Watkins Henry (Andrew) and Heather Ann "Rebecca" Lynn; great-grandmother of Bradley Lynn, Vincent Lynn and John Maxwell Henry. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 11612 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland, 20904. Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Inn at NIH or St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Please view Mrs. Brenneman's webpage at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019
