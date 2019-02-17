ADOLPH W. JOHNSON, D.D.S. (Age 86)
Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Adolph was the devoted husband of Jean; loving father of, Adolph W. Johnson, Jr. (Carol Mason), A. Steven Johnson (Ely Johnson), Andrea Razzaghi (Babak Razzaghi) and Jennifer Johnson (Marcio Schwinden); adored grandfather of Lindsay and Ian Johnson, Aryaan and Bijan Razzaghi, Steven and Andreas Johnson and Brio and Lucas Schwinden; brother of Louise Tilmon and James Johnson. Also surviving are a host of other loving family members and friends. On Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Dunbarton Chapel, Howard University School of Law, 2900 Van Ness Street, NW, Washington, DC, visitation at 10 a.m., tributes and eulogy at 10:30 a.m., followed by memorial service at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adolph's memory may be made to Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org
. Arrangements by McGuire.