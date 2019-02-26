Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADOLPH "Sonny" SCHICK. View Sign



Adolph Schick "Sonny" (Age 95)

passed away on February 24, 2019 at his home in Falls Church, Virginia. Sonny was born in Austria-Hungary (present day Slovakia) on December 18, 1923 and immigrated to the United States with his parents and his brother, Elmer, in 1929. His family settled in Washington, DC, where the family owned a restaurant on I Street Northwest. Sonny joined the war effort in 1942, serving in the Navy on the USS Midway. In 1951, Sonny married Dorothy "Dottie" Wasserman and joined her family's automobile business, Al's Motors Chrysler Plymouth on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington. Under Mr. Schick's stewardship, Al's Motors grew to be one of the most successful dealerships in the Washington metro area during the 1960s and 1970s. In addition to his 50 year career in the automobile industry, Sonny was involved in numerous civic activities most notably the Kiwanis Club of Arlington, hosting its annual oyster and roast, and the Democratic Party of Virginia, hosting the annual Mason District crab feast for over 50 years. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, antiquing, entertaining, and refinishing furniture. Sonny is survived by his sons Rory (Debbie), Wade, Kyle (Relda), and Albert (Dawn); grandchildren Joseph, Robin, Rina, Matthew, and Jordan; and great-grandchildren Shoshana, Channing, and one the way. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Dottie Schick, parents William and Rose, brother Elmer, and daughter-in-law Laura. Funeral services will be held at Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Beth El Hebrew Congregation ( bethelhebrew.org ) or Adoptions Together ( adoptionstogether.org ).

