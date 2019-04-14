Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ADRIAAN de GRAAF.



Adriaan M. de Graaf



A material physicist, passed away at Valley Health Winchester Medical Center in his 83th year on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1935, in Naaldwijk, Netherlands.

Dr. de Graaf, an avid reader and home-improvement hobbyist, was well known for his work ethic and love of the natural world. He is survived by his wife, Rita de Graaf of Winchester, VA and two sons, Jean and Peter. Visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, Maryland 20855 on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.