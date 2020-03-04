The Washington Post

ADRIAN "Johnny" RICE

Adrian Rice "Johnny" (Age 87)  

Of LaPlata, MD passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Clinton, MD. Johnny is predeceased by his parents Thomas H. and Marie G. Rice; his wife Sara Emily Rice; and his sister Nancy L. Arrington. He is survived by his son, John R. Rice; daughter, Mary E. McNey; brother Thomas H. Rice, Jr.; sister, Mary G. Bowling; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, LaPlata, MD. On Thursday, March 5, 2020 funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the Christ Church, LaPlata, MD. Interment to follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes or to . Online condolences may be made to the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
