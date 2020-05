Or Copy this URL to Share



ADRIANE L. OWENS (Age 75)

Of Capitol Heights, MD, died May 25, 2020. She was born April 4, 1945 to the late James and Anna Owens. She cherished to memory her son, Gavin Johnson, five grandchildren, three great-children, six siblings and a host of family and friends. The family will host a private memorial in Adriane's honor.



