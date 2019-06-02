

Adrienne Patricia Clifton

(Age 84)



Suddenly passed away on May 25, 2019 in Woodbridge, VA. Devoted mother of Avee Evans, Virgil Carson Jr (Cathie), Melanie Daniel (Richard), Michael Clifton (Trisa), Tina Marie Clifton (Robert), and Aaron Clifton; loving grandmother of Bryan, Rachel, Matthew, Kelsey, Alyssa, and Alaina.

Service will be held at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193 on June 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a ceremony later at Arlington National Cemetery.