Adrienne Wells Vendig

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Adrienne Wells Vendig, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Sherborn, MA. Adrienne was born on September 23, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, to James and Priscilla Wells. She was raised in McLean, VA, with her siblings Jeff, Chris, Denise and Liz, and for a short time, a spider monkey. She was a star high school softball player and cheerleader for The Langley Saxons (class of "69). Although she won't be able to attend her 50th Reunion this year, she would wish that her life-long friends would make sure to celebrate, keep her secrets and remember her as the Most Spirited Senior. On September 11, 1976, she married the love of her life, Richard L. Vendig. She worked alongside her life-partner to run a series of rock and roll nightclubs (Desperados and the Wax Museum) in Georgetown, DC, back in the 1970's and 80's. They raised one son, Andrew, in Arlington, VA , and were proud to watch him marry his wife, Amanda, and raise a family in Massachusetts. Adrienne was as dedicated a mother as any son could have. She volunteered as president of the Arlington Little League and treasurer of the Arlington Devils Travel Soccer team. She was an equally devoted grandmother to Lucas and Peyton, cheering them on at sporting events and serving as an assistant librarian twice weekly at Memorial Elementary School. She enjoyed cooking (mostly for others), photography, reading, true crime shows and the Washington Redskins (although her loyalty was supremely tested by the current ownership). She loved traveling to the Outer Banks with her great friends, Ginny Albert and Marybeth Tschetter, and giving tirelessly of herself to the numerous friends and family members with whom she had the joy to surround herself her entire life. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, Natick, MA on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting starting in the funeral home at 11 a.m. A donation in memory of Adrienne may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

