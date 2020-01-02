AGATHA BERNICE REYNOLDS-HARGETT
On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Agatha Bernice Reynolds-Hargett of Waldorf, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Jevon (Keyona) Hargett and Janelle (Emmett) Brown. Also survived by three grandchildren Malik, Christopher, Cheyenne, and four sisters, many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and four sisters. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am at, Zion Baptist Church, 10 Josephine Street, Berryville, Virginia. Interment Melton Valley Cemetery.