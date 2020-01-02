The Washington Post

AGATHA REYNOLDS-HARGETT

Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
10 Josephine Street
Berryville, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
10 Josephine Street
Berryville, VA
Notice
AGATHA BERNICE REYNOLDS-HARGETT  

On Saturday, December 28, 2019, Agatha Bernice Reynolds-Hargett of Waldorf, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Jevon (Keyona) Hargett and Janelle (Emmett) Brown. Also survived by three grandchildren Malik, Christopher, Cheyenne, and four sisters, many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and four sisters. Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, from 10 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am at, Zion Baptist Church, 10 Josephine Street, Berryville, Virginia. Interment Melton Valley Cemetery.  

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 2, 2020
