



AGNES R. BELASCO (Age 94)

Agnes Belasco passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. Formerly a lifelong resident of College Park, MD, she was the wife of the late John F. Belasco and daughter of the late, Caesar and Ethel Tonon. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Sam, Caesar, Howells, Pete and their wives. She is survived by her three daughters, Sue Marchant and husband Dave of Los Angeles, CA, Marion Hutchison, of Palm Coast, FL, and Janie Stoke, of San Diego, CA; two granddaughters, Kimberly Hutchison and Kelly Stoke; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, neither a funeral nor graveside service is being planned. With Agnes' pure love and joy of animals, donations in her name can be made to: America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 or call (866) VETDOGS (838-3647). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.



