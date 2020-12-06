1/
AGNES BELASCO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AGNES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


AGNES R. BELASCO (Age 94)  
Agnes Belasco passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. Formerly a lifelong resident of College Park, MD, she was the wife of the late John F. Belasco and daughter of the late, Caesar and Ethel Tonon. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Sam, Caesar, Howells, Pete and their wives. She is survived by her three daughters, Sue Marchant and husband Dave of Los Angeles, CA, Marion Hutchison, of Palm Coast, FL, and Janie Stoke, of San Diego, CA; two granddaughters, Kimberly Hutchison and Kelly Stoke; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, neither a funeral nor graveside service is being planned. With Agnes' pure love and joy of animals, donations in her name can be made to: America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 or call (866) VETDOGS (838-3647). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved