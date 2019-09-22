

AGNES E. CANTWELL (Age 98)



Died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 peacefully at the Grand Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Washington DC. Beloved Sister of the Rev. Stanley Knull and loving mother of Jeffrey (Carolyn) and Kenneth (Betty-Kay Kindred) and grandmother of Kristen Cantwell Shahaidem (Eid), Ben, Hope, Anna, Joshua, Alison and Adam Cantwell; great-grandmother to Luna Cantwell Nash. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Cantwell. Agnes was born in the Bronx, NY and grew up in Flushing, New York. She graduated from St. Johns Hospital Nursing School in Brooklyn New York in 1944 and then joined the Army. She traveled to the Philippines and Japan as an Army Nurse. After the Army she attended the University of North Carolina Greensboro graduating in 1948 with a BS in Nursing. She went to work at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City where she met her husband, Richard Cantwell and they married in 1955. Agnes resided in Fairfax Virginia for almost 60 years and had two boys Jeffrey and Kenneth. She spent much of her married life raising her two boys and continued on to manage her husband's dentistry practice. A long time congregant of Holy Trinity's crypt chapel at Georgetown University, Ag volunteered at many of DC's homeless shelters over the years. She enjoyed travel and played tennis till the age of 80. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, One Chevy Chase Circle NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Servant Group International (Refugee Hope) 506 Tanksley Ave., Nashville, TN 37211.