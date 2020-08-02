AGNES COLEMAN

Agnes E. Coleman (Age 85)
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, loving mother and devoted wife of Johnny J. Coleman, whom predeceased her, went home to be with the Lord. Mother of six children, Donna and John Coleman, Janet Strong, Sandra Cleveland, Brenda Acker and Carolyn Edwards (Sheldon). Also survived by grandchildren, Necole, Shannon, Johnathan, Nathaniel, Calvin, Quentin, Noelle and Jeremiah; great-grandsons, Jamar and Jalil; sisters, Catherine, Alma, Margaret and Edna; brother, Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, August 6, 2020, wake 10 a.m. until time of private Mass, 11 a.m., at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Services will be live streamed at www.nativitychurch.net
. Services by McGuire.