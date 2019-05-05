

AGNES LOUISE DAY (Age 87)



On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Agnes Louise Day, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late George W. Day; loving mother of Steven B. Middleton (Lillian), Robert W. Day (Melissa), Thomas N. Dodson (late Barbara)and the late Quentin E. Middleton; dear sister of the late Margaret and Robert Briscoe; cherished grandmother of twelve. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Agnes committed her life to helping others, she loved everyone and left an impression on all who knew her.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m.. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Contributions may be made in her memory to the .