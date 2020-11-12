1/1
AGNES DONAHUE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AGNES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Agnes H. Donahue, DDS, MPH
Agnes H. Donahue transitioned peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She attended Xavier University, Meharry Medical College, UC Berkeley and had a 35-year career at DHHS where she retired in 2015. She was a member of the DC Choral Arts Society and church cantor. She leaves to mourn a niece, Sandra DiNapoli of CA; cousin, George Ray, Sr. of MS; close friends, extended family, and colleagues. Mass of Remembrance to be held November 23 at 8:15 a.m. at the Church of Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816. A virtual memorial service will be held on November 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. EDT. Arrangements by Snowden Funeral Home, Rockville, MD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial Mass
08:15 AM
Church of Little Flower
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Memorial service
04:00 PM
virtual
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved