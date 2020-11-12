

Agnes H. Donahue, DDS, MPH

Agnes H. Donahue transitioned peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She attended Xavier University, Meharry Medical College, UC Berkeley and had a 35-year career at DHHS where she retired in 2015. She was a member of the DC Choral Arts Society and church cantor. She leaves to mourn a niece, Sandra DiNapoli of CA; cousin, George Ray, Sr. of MS; close friends, extended family, and colleagues. Mass of Remembrance to be held November 23 at 8:15 a.m. at the Church of Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave, Bethesda, MD 20816. A virtual memorial service will be held on November 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. EDT. Arrangements by Snowden Funeral Home, Rockville, MD



