Agnes Fahey

Agnes Z. Fahey  

On Saturday, December 28, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late James Fahey: Loving mother of Daniel (Maria), Patrick, Donna, Timothy (Naveen), Joseph (Holly) and Kevin (Jody). Also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael Brandon, Christina, Andrew, Jonathan, Alex, Allison, Kristin, Hayley and Shawn, and two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Naumick and Beck Sexton. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday January 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Please sign family guest book at:
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
