

Agnes Howard



Of Fort Washington, Maryland passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 72 due to complications of Pancreatic Cancer at Mount Vernon Nursing and Rehab Center.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Howard; daughter-in-law, Melanie Howard; brothers, Angus, Owen, and Forbes from Scotland and Canada; nieces; nephews; and several extended family members; as well as her Hartford family. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Julian Blaine Howard, whom passed in 2017.

Agnes was born in Glasgow, Scotland on February 14, 1947 to William Hunter and Agnes Hunter. After graduating from primary and secondary school, she went on to attend at the Edinboro University in Scotland. She then began working for The Hartford soon after as a Causality Underwriter in the insurance department.

Some of her favorite interests and hobbies included shopping; watching British crime dramas; reading murder mysteries, or anything Harry Potter related; going to the movies, or watching her endless number of black and white movies. Agnes was also fond of anything Minions; loved gardening; listening to classical music; walking in Williamsburg; and her Sunday dinners with Lorraine.

Every time Agnes would talk with her son, Christopher, she would tell him, "Today is the first day of the rest of your life". Agnes also lived by the saying, "If the shoe fits, buy it in every color".

Services Private. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you please consider making a donation in her name to a .

"No person is ever truly alone. Those who live no more, whom we loved, echo still within our thoughts, our words, our hearts." - Richard Fife