LYNCH Agnes Lynch (Age 94) Passed away on November 14, 2020 at her longtime McLean, VA home. Beloved wife of the late James Lynch, she is survived by many who loved and adored her, including her children Mary Agnes Garman (Rick), Joanne Lynch, John Lynch (Noelle), and Margaret Lynch (Scott Blake); and grandchildren Ryan, Emily, and Jack Lynch; and Catherine and James Martin. Born and raised in the Mahanoy City anthracite coal region of Pennsylvania, Agnes Quinn met and married the love of her life, James Lynch, who first noticed the vivacious red-headed drum majorette in high school. Jim worshipped Agnes throughout their 68 years of marriage. Of his life's accomplishments, he continually reminded everyone of his greatest achievement: winning Agnes. A Registered Nurse by profession, Agnes graduated from the Reading, PA, School of Nursing and earned her BS in Nursing Edu- cation with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania. Among her assignments - Albany Stratton Medical Center, NY; the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; and Arlington and Fairfax Hospitals, VA - her earliest joy was observing the improvement of veterans in her care and their appreciation for any help given. A loving mother and nana, Agnes was most proud of her children and grandchildren who were inspired and blessed by her example and involvement. Agnes brought remarkable energy and selflessness to any undertaking, whether a feast of the family's home-cooked favorites or events as the classroom Room Mother. She always had a sincere compliment for everyone, from owners to cashiers, and stressed the importance of expressing appreciation for others' kindness. Agnes was an active and devout Catholic throughout her life. A member of St. Luke Catholic Church in McLean since its inception, she was an early organizer of the St. Luke Church Senior Adult Group. That group and her many friendships remained a highlight of her calendar well into her 90's. Agnes is predeceased by her beloved siblings, Mary Garner of Annapolis, MD, and Thomas Quinn of Glens Falls, NY. A private funeral mass for family members will be held at St. Luke's. Agnes will be buried beside her husband at St. Canicus Cemetery, Schuylkill County, PA. Agnes' family extend heartfelt appreciation to the caring employees of Independent You Senior Services, especially Yewubdar Admassu, Lily Gonzales, and Alice Agyekum for their dedicated and loving care of our mom. To share memories and condolences with the family please visit https://tinyurl.com/AgnesMLObitTo
