AGNES MERLINO



Agnes Sims Merlino

Peacefully passed away with her family at her side August 12, 2020. Agnes was born on May 6, 1930 in New Bedford, MA to John T. and Agnes (nee Hoy) Sims, and raised in Brooklyn (Bay Ridge), NY. Agnes played violin in orchastra and was on the basketball team at St. Brendan Diocesan High School. Agnes married George Merlino in 1954 and they moved to Washington, DC where their first two children were born. Agnes and George purchased a home in Woodbridge, VA in 1959 and their third child followed the next year. Agnes was a founding member of Our Lady of Angles Catholic Church in Woodbridge. She taught CCD at the church for many years. She was a substitute teacher in Prince William County schools and pre-schools throughout the sixties, seventies and eighties. She worked at Kilby School under the RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) from 2000 to 2005. Agnes was a big fan of the Redskins, the Caps and Orioles. She was thrilled when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. She enjoyed Scrabble, crossword puzzles and word search. Agnes was preceded in death by George, her husband of 46 years; and her younger brother John T. Sims, Jr. Agnes is survived by her son John "Jay" Merlino; daughter Margaret Merlino Frye and son-in-law John; and her youngest daughter Dianne Merlino; as well as by a granddaughter Emily Margaret Fasano and husband Justin; two great-grandchildren Benjamin Nicholas Fasano and Liana Rachel Fasano; and life-long friends Mary Byrne, Geri Moravec and Nancy Wellman. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2 to 5 p.m. at Mountcastle Funeral Home, Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angles Catholic Church, Mary's Way, Woodbridge. Burial follows at 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.



