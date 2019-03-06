AGNES J. PARKER
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Cassandra K. Lyles and Rev. Dr. Cynthia Parker-Bolden (Alan); three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four siblings, and a host of other relatives and friends. On March 8, 2019, Mrs. Parker may be viewed from 10 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by J. B. JENKINS.