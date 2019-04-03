AGNES LOUISE POHLMAN
(Age 90)
On Sunday, March 31, 2019 of Montgomery Village, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edgar Charles Pohlman; mother of Cheryl L. Pohlman and Dorothy A. Auerbach (Jon); grandmother of Kate Martin, Alex Auerbach, Zack Wellington and Kevin Auerbach. Also survived by four nieces and one nephew. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside service and interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the ,7500 Greenway Center, Ste. 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770.