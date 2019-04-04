AGNES D. RHODES
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, AGNES D. RHODES of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert Earl Rhodes, Sr.; loving mother of Tommy Rhodes (Patty), Elizabeth Wise (Johnny) and Bobby Rhodes (Bonnie); dear sister of Raymond Williams, Mary Ella Gregory, Rita McGinness and sister-in-law Amy Droll; adored grandmother of seven and cherished great-grandmother of 17. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call at HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Jeromes Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20781. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.alsa.org
or www.komen.org
