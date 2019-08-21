

AGNES SCHROEDER



On August 13, 2019, at the age of 93, Agnes "Aggie" Schroeder passed away in Forest Hill, Maryland. She is survived by her daughter, Peggie Neal; her son-in-law, James Neal; two granddaughters, Michelle and Megan Neal; her nieces and nephews, Kathy Saigh, Bonnie Mangione, Ralph Mangione and JoAnn Mangione; along with many great nieces and nephews. Aggie was preceded in death by her beloved mother, father and two brothers.

Aggie was an instrumental and valued employee of the Pentagon and NIH for over 40 years and was the first employee of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. A service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Harford Memorial Gardens Chapel in Aberdeen, Maryland, followed by a memorial celebration at Monmouth Meadows Community Center in Abingdon, Maryland.