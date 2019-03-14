Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AGNES SHELKIN.



Agnes Shelkin, of Alexandria, VA, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 89.

Born on April 9, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Anthony and Sarah Mokarry, Agnes is survived by her sons Pete, Michael, and Paul, as well as by her 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her husband Barry preceded her in death on August 28, 2018, only three days before what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary.

A graduate of Brooklyn College, Agnes made a career of teaching, which allowed her to spend time with her family and raise her children into adulthood. In retirement, Agnes enjoyed being with her grandchildren as well as several hobbies such knitting hats to donate to homeless shelters and being an active participant in local book groups.

The family will be holding a small private remembrance of Agnes' life, after which her ashes will be interred along with Barry's at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inova Health Foundation in her name.