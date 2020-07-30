AGNES SWANN

Or Copy this URL to Share



AGNES ELIZABETH SWANN

Departed this life on July 22, 2020. Survived by children Atherine, Lois, Marshall (Tony), and Ronald; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded by death of daughter Vera. Viewing will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.



