AGNES SWANN
AGNES ELIZABETH SWANN  
Departed this life on July 22, 2020. Survived by children Atherine, Lois, Marshall (Tony), and Ronald; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded by death of daughter Vera. Viewing will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 14908 Main Street, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
