AIDA LORRAINE DAVIDSON
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, AIDA LORRAINE DAVIDSON of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Phillip Davidson. Beloved mother of Arnold (Diane), Larry (Stephanie) and Chuck (Shirah) Davidson. Loving sister of May Savage. Dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim, 1840 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD. Interment following at National Capital Hebrew Cemetery, Capitol Heights, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Larry and Stephanie Davidson for a full week. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebrew Sheltering Home of Greater Washington. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.