

Aileen Lois Craig (nee' Johns)



On Friday, May 22, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James C. Craig; mother of Carolyn Craig, Allyson Peeler, and Meredith Craig; grandmother of Shelby Peeler, Devin Craig, James Peeler, Madison Craig and sister of the late Mary Lou Batdorf of Martins Ferry, OH. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duquesne University and a Master's in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a teacher with the Montgomery County Public Schools, became a supervisor of education, and an elementary school principal. Family will receive friends at Riderwood Village at a later date. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), P.O. Box 396, Amissville, VA 20106 or to So Others Might Eat (SOME), 71 O St., NW, Washington, DC 20001.