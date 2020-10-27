1/1
Aileen Elliott
Aileen Mari Elliott (nee Stark) passed away peacefully on Friday October 23,2020 at the age of 53. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Elliott, her son, Corey Oler, her father, Kenneth W. Stark, her brothers, Kenneth C. Stark and Christopher N. Stark (Vickie) and predeceased by her mother, Theresa J. Stark. She is also survived by brothers in-law, Bryan and Jack, sisters in-law, Shirley and Vicky, step-children, Hope and Amber, grand-children, Raylynn and Jahmar, nieces, Kyah, Samantha, Megan, Kara, Katie, Jessica, Kristen and Sara, and nephews Ryan, Kyle, David and Kevin. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Adelphi Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20783 beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m.online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
