

AILEEN RUTH KESSINGER HUNT



On April 6, 2019, at the age of 97, Aileen Ruth Kessinger Hunt from Kensington, Maryland passed away at Holy Cross Hospital with family by her side. A lifetime resident of Maryland. Aileen was born on June 10, 1921, to parents Ridgely H. Phipps and Edith Aileen Phipps. She is survived by her four sons Jim, Rick, Karl and John from her marriage of 40 years to James B. Kessinger. She was later married to Nelson Hunt until his passing at age 90. Upon his death she moved to Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD, where is she was a resident until her passing. She was the loving grandmother, survived by 10 grandchildren; Jason, Jesse, Laura, Katie, Matthew, Kelly, Rebecca, Kelly, Gail, and Kathleen.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Ave, Kensington, MD 20895 where she was a member for over 50 years on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. Her final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .