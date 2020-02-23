

A.J. Ginn "Bodie"



Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Bodie was born in Alexandria, VA on February 6, 1958. He graduated from Fort Hunt High School in 1976 where he played basketball and baseball. He was an avid sports fan and he especially loved watching the Washington Nationals.

Bodie had many friends, was very personable, and well known in the Fort Hunt area with his concrete business. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Bodie is survived by his loving father, Reuben "Pete" Ginn, brothers, Lee and Michael, and sister, Penny (Brad) Sheehan and nephews, Jack and Bodie, and niece, Bay Sheehan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Stephens Ginn.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, from 11 to 12 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, where a service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Bethel Cemetery, in Alexandria.