AL M. BRITT (Age 85)
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Luella M. Britt; father of Kimberly D. Camilo, Marcus A., and Al M. Britt, II; grandfather of Angelina Camilo, Katie Emad, Joseph King, Robin Chinchilla, and Alexander Britt; great-grandfather of five. Emily and Ramsey Emad. Eddie, Sophia and Mario Chinchilla; brother of the late Roye Riddick; father-in-law of Juan Camilo, Mary Britt, and Sandra Britt. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.A visitation with social distancing will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside Service at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House www.montgomeryhospice.org/donatewww.collinsfuneralhome.com