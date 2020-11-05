Attorney Alan B. Soschin, JD, 73, died in his home in Springfield, VA, on Monday, November 2, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Soschin had practiced law in Washington, DC and Virginia for 50 years. He graduated from Columbia High School in New Jersey, Lehigh University, where he was the editor-in-chief of The Brown & White newspaper, and Georgetown Law Center. He subsequently opened his private practice. Alan was frequently named as a "Best Attorney" in Washingtonian magazine. A longtime resident of Springfield, he was active in the community and in various synagogues. In addition to his brilliant legal work, he will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends as a man of keen humor who never met a pun he didn't like, and many interests ranging from his collection of sports cards and wines, to his well-tended gardens. He was famously thoughtful, wise and kind in all situations. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Soschin, with whom he had traveled the world; his son Daniel (wife Sydney) of Tampa; his son Charles (wife Erin) of Washington, DC; grandchildren Cooper and Fiona, and his brother, David. He is pre-deceased by his son Aaron. Interment will be held at a private service at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church.