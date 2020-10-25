

ALAN GEORGE BOW, SR.

Alan G. Bow, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020, at his home in Alexandria, VA at the age of 81. He was born in Grantham, England, of Scottish parents, just as World War II began, and came to the United States with his sister, Marianne Nairn, at the age of 10. He was preceded in death by his sister and by his brother William Bow. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Windus, and by his two sons, Alan G. Bow, Jr., and Stewart Bow. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



