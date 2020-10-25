1/
ALAN BOW Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALAN GEORGE BOW, SR.  
Alan G. Bow, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020, at his home in Alexandria, VA at the age of 81. He was born in Grantham, England, of Scottish parents, just as World War II began, and came to the United States with his sister, Marianne Nairn, at the age of 10. He was preceded in death by his sister and by his brother William Bow. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Windus, and by his two sons, Alan G. Bow, Jr., and Stewart Bow. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved