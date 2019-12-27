The Washington Post

ALAN CASSIDY (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament
5949 Western Ave. NW
Washington, DC
Notice
ALAN CASSIDY  
(Age 94)  

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD, formerly of Easton, MD and Vero Beach, FL. Beloved husband of the late Sally Ann Cassidy for 61 years; father of Chris, Kevin, Jimmy, Cathy, Ann, Susan, Carin and Joan; brother of Janet Casey. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. with the family to receive friends immediately following at "The Club." Graveside Service and Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington at www.catholiccharitiesdc.org

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019
