

Alan M. Demmerle



Born on November 4, 1933, and passed away August 12, 2019 at age 85. Son of the late Walter F. Demmerle and Dr. Ida P. Rolf; brother of the late Richard R. Demmerle; beloved husband of Joyanne Belluzzi; previously married to the late Else Boon; loving father of Andrew (Louisa) Demmerle, Frances (Samuel Bryan) Demmerle, and Justin (Christina Riley) Demmerle; and proud grandfather of Kyle Demmerle, Elisabeth Grace Bryan, and Maya Bryan.

Alan was raised in Stony Brook and Manhasset, NY. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University (BS) in 1955, Columbia University (MSEE) in 1958, served in the Navy, and had a fulfilling career working as an electrical engineer at Westinghouse, the US Naval Research Lab, NASA, and for 22 years at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he led the Computer Systems Laboratory. He was also President of the Rolf Institute from 1987-1992. He had a keen interest in sailing, forestry, and building and remodeling houses, "with his own two hands" as he liked to say. He will be greatly missed!

A simple memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 1 p.m., Pumphrey Funeral Homes, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814.