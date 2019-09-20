

ALAN FRIEDMAN



Alan Friedman, 71, beloved husband of Louis Altarescu, brother of Barry (Bonnie) Friedman and Arna (Peter) Pupa died at home on September 19,2019.

A service will be held in his honor at Adas Israel, 2850 Quebec Street NW, on Sunday, September 22 at 1 p.m. Visitation and Shiva will be held at our home beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's memory may be made to Edlavitch DCJCC Behrend-Adas Senior Fellowship or to the Washington Stage Guild.

Alan was loved by all, including while teaching school in DC for 34 years, while ushering at the Kennedy Center for 45 years, and while volunteering as an international medical courier, at Adas Israel, at the National Building Museum, at the National Gallery of Art, and at ten local theaters. Alan loved to give to others and to the community. May his warmth, good humor, beautiful smile, and loving kindness be ever-present in our memories.

