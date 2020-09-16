ALAN FRIEDMAN

Alan P. Friedman (Age 82)
Of Catonsville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Alan was a dedicated federal employee with over 40 years of service, a majority of which was spent at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Maryland. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend to many. Alan is survived by wife Zaida Ortiz Friedman; his children Marcine (Craig) Gough, Nicole Friedman Scott (Jay Scott); his grandchildren Ryan, Connor, Ethan Gough and Mischa Scott. Alan was predeceased by his parents Saul and Matilda Friedman and his step-mother Sara Press Friedman. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society
, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220 or Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202.