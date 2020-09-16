1/1
ALAN FRIEDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alan P. Friedman (Age 82)  
Of Catonsville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Alan was a dedicated federal employee with over 40 years of service, a majority of which was spent at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Maryland. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend to many. Alan is survived by wife Zaida Ortiz Friedman; his children Marcine (Craig) Gough, Nicole Friedman Scott (Jay Scott); his grandchildren Ryan, Connor, Ethan Gough and Mischa Scott. Alan was predeceased by his parents Saul and Matilda Friedman and his step-mother Sara Press Friedman. Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220 or Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, Maryland 21202. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved