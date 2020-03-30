

Edward Alan Geltman



Edward Alan Geltman, of Washington, DC, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ann Glass Geltman; children, Andrew (Stephanie) Geltman, Jeffrey Geltman, and Rachel Geltman; and siblings, Patricia Repmann and Richard (Joann) Geltman. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Muriel Geltman.

Ed grew up in Hillside, NJ where he attended Hillside High. He then went on to earn degrees from Franklin & Marshall College and George Washington University Law School. Ed and Liz met at a meeting on anti-trust issues in healthcare, and were married in January of 1989. Ed began his career at the FTC and then worked at Squire Patton Boggs for 47 years.