On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Alan Neil Gnaizda, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Hedda Gnaizda; devoted father of Lauren (Lloyd) Peffer and Shari (Brendan) Cobb; loving brother of Robert Gnaizda; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Rachael and Jackie Peffer and Megan and Aidan Cobb. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva immediately following the service and resuming on Monday, August 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at his late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to The Signature Theatre, Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center or . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
